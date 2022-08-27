Fashion designer Vino Supraja to launch her debut book in Chennai

The book launch will also serve as a platform for the first reveal of Vino’s latest collection – Purisai, inspired by the ancient Tamil street theatre form of Therukoothu.

Vino Supraja, sustainable fashion designer of the eponymous fashion brand will launch her debut book – What is Sustainable Fashion? An Antidote to Fashion Pollution, in her home town of Chennai at The Luz House, Mylapore on Saturday, August 27. The book launch will also serve as a platform for the first reveal of Vino’s latest collection – Purisai, inspired by the ancient Tamil street theatre form of Therukoothu.

Speaking about the launch of her book, Vino Supraj says, “As a fashion insider I want to highlight the many shocking facts about the industry that are rarely spoken about. While most books on sustainable fashion tend to be data-heavy, difficult reads, I have taken a more reader-friendly approach, with facts, illustrations and reflections, to help reach out to a wider audience and empower readers to make more informed fashion purchase decisions”. Vino’s 150-page book has its foreword written by globally acclaimed Bangladeshi model and UNESCO artist for peace, Bibi Russell.

The book launch will also see Vino’s latest collection – Purisai being released. Elaborating on her inspiration for this collection, Vino says, “Growing up, I lived just 10km away from Purisai village where the folk art of Therukoothu thrives to this day. My latest collection is drawn from my vivid memories of the painted faces of the artists, the long stripes on their voluminous skirts, the crown, the décor and the many mythological characters they brought to life with each performance. This is the art form of my home, and this collection is my dedication to the art of Therukoothu, for making my childhood colourful”.

Vino Supraja’s debut book takes a hard look at the underbelly of the fashion industry and the pollution it causes in its wake. The book is split into three sections. The first, ‘Fashion Violence’, explores the impact of the fashion industry on the environment. The second section examines the various thought processes in the average fashion purchase decision. Section three offers actionable points to help build a more ethical and sustainable wardrobe.