Fashion brand Shein set to make a comeback in India

Shein was part of the first list of 59 Chinese apps that were banned by the government in June 2020 under Section 69A of the IT Act.

Atom Retail

After several Chinese apps, including popular ones like Shein, PUBG Mobile, TikTok, and Camscanner were banned by the government in 2020, one of the apps is set to make a comeback to the Indian market. Clothing and accessories brand Shein will return to India during the Amazon Prime Day sale, albeit not as a full-blown app yet. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is a two-day sale that will kick off on July 26 at midnight.

This comes after another Chinese app PUBG Mobile marked its return to the India market in the form of Battlegrounds Mobile India, developed by Krafton. The app was officially launched for Android users on July 2.

Shein is reportedly going to participate in the sale and Amazon has a page dedicated to it. The app screenshots along with the details have been spotted on Twitter, based on which it can be presumed that Shein products will be available on Amazon during the Prime Day sale. Further, it is likely that the app may continue being available on the e-commerce platform even after the Prime Day sale is over.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, a partnership with Amazon will ensure improved delivery timelines for the app than earlier when the Shein app was functional, and orders would take between a couple of weeks to a month to get delivered. The brand was known for its deals on clothes and accessories, with items selling at highly discounted rates compared to similar products belonging to other brands, the report said.

Shein was among the first list of 59 Chinese apps that were banned by the government in June last year under Section 69A of the IT Act. The Ministry of Information Technology in a statement had said that these apps were banned because they were allegedly engaged in activities “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”