The fascinating history behind India's love for scotch whisky

When you travel through Scotland and take in its stunning history and culture, you realise that the country deserves all the credit for bringing Scotch to the world.

In 2019, India consumed the second largest volume of scotch whisky in the world, a whopping 131 million 700ml bottles. While this is understandable considering India’s huge population, it’s still quite the statistic.

How could this be?

It’s because India loves its scotch whisky, and has a longstanding relationship with it.

It all started with the plague

Europe was hit by a plague, known as phylloxera, in the late nineteenth century. It wasn’t a plague that could make humans sick, but it did enormously inconvenience them. The plague affected vineyards, leading to an unprecedented drop in wine production. Cognac, which is made from distilled, aged, and blended wine, took a hit, too.

Cognac was a mainstay in the homes of the bourgeoisie, where heading to the drawing room for a cigar and a nightcap was a ritual. The aristocracy began to panic. What would they drink after dinner now?

At the time, the Scots were drinking something called ‘Single Malt’ - a drink that was known to warm you up and also get you quite raucously toasted. In Scottish Gaelic, it was called “uisge-beatha na h-Alba”, which meant “the water of life.”

Monks introduced the distillation technique required to make scotch whisky to Scotland in the 15th century. Scots had been drinking it and honing the art of making it ever since. Scotch was known for its extreme smoothness and the fact that it had to be aged in oak barrels for a minimum of three years.

With their decanters dry of Cognac, the English made the tentative shift to scotch, and it took them by storm. Scotch was also easier to produce, since it was made from only grain and yeast. The industry boomed, with the first distillery licence being obtained by The Glenlivet in 1824.

And then Scotch came to India

By the late 19th century, the British had colonised India and were ready to introduce it to their favourite dram.

But they came up against an amusing obstacle. Local Indians said they didn’t need another substance to get them high, they already had what they traditionally used - ganja.

Weed wasn’t just legal in those days, it was considered part of Indian tradition. Indians were devoted to it, and did not really take to the new product in town. The British Raj, however, didn’t challenge the use of weed. They established a commission to study the hemp plant and scotch whisky. The commission, on completion of their studies, found out that scotch was permissible for social use. Scotch whisky entered India, and has become a sign of taste and culture ever since. It became the drink that Indians brought in for social gatherings or used to toast during a particularly special celebration.

At first only enjoyed by the British Raj and the Indian elite, scotch carried with it a sense of royalty. One that brings to mind the fairytale landscape of Scotland - with its castles and soaring landscapes. As scotch made its way to being a drink that was accessible to more of India’s people, it held on to its aura of exclusivity. It’s no wonder that India, with its own rich and regal history, took to a drink that echoed the same facets.

Scotch took on the role in Indian cuisine that Cognac held in England - the pre-dinner dram and the post-dinner digestif. It was found to be both warming and invigorating, a welcome effect for Indians who had just eaten a heavy, spicy meal.

The more you learn about Scotland and the origin of scotch whisky, especially the commitment to creating intensity of flavour and using only natural, pure ingredients, the more sense it makes that India drinks so much of it.

This article was produced in association with Wavemaker Films and not by TNM Editorial.