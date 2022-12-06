Farmers take out rally to protest SIPCOT industrial park in Coimbatore

The state government recently issued an order to acquire 3,731.6 acres of land spread across six villages in Annur and Mettupalayam taluks to set up the industrial park.

Hundreds of farmers in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu on Monday, December 5, took out a protest march from Annur to Mundhi Vinayagar Temple in Puliakulam in Coimbatore city, demanding to shelve the stateâ€™s proposal to establish a State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial park in Annur and Mettupalayam taluks. The state government recently issued an order to acquire 3,731.6 acres of land spread across six villages in Annur and Mettupalayam taluks to set up the industrial park by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

The farmers alleged that the authorities and the state government have not taken any steps towards scrapping the project. State president of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam T Venugopal told The Hindu that the farmers had petitioned MLAs, MPs and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu besides the Collector to abandon the project, but the land acquisition plan was still in force.

For the purpose of land acquisition, the TIDCO has identified land in Pallepalayam, Pogalur, Kuppanur, Akkarai, Sengampalli, Vadakkalur villages in Annur taluk, besides Iluppanatham and Bellepalayam villages in Mettupalayam taluk, as per a report in DTNext. The protesting farmers reportedly covered a distance of 32 kilometres and commenced the rally after offering prayers at Manneswarar Temple in Annur in the morning.

While farmers have held a series of protests against land acquisition, BJP state president K Annamalai is expected to participate in a protest in support of the farmers in Annur on December 7.