Farmers hold ‘chakka jam’ in Bengaluru, other parts of Karnataka against 3 farm laws

Protesters were detained to make way for traffic movement.

news Farmers Law

Some roads in Bengaluru on Saturday were blocked temporarily by farmers as part of the nationwide “chakka jam” held by farmer organisations against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Union government, and this led to minor traffic snarls. In Bengaluru, Mysore Bank Circle, Sadahalli Gate, Devanahalli Road, Yelahanka New Police Station Circle saw farmers gathering with green flags and stopping the free flow of traffic. The protest also saw the detention of some of the demonstrators as the police tried to clear the roads for traffic movement. Pro-Kannada leader Vatal Nagaraj, who joined the farmers, was also detained from Mysore Bank Circle.

Other than Bengaluru, farmers across the state held similar traffic blockades on national and state highways to show solidarity with the farmers in Delhi who have been protesting for more than two months.

Major blockades were also held at: Mandya- near VC farm gate, Bangalore- Mysore Highway; Srirangapatna- Bangalore Mysore National Highway; Kikkeri- Srirangapatna Hassan Highway; Nagamangala- near Bellur Cross, National Highway; Mysore- Ring road Circle, APMC Bandipalya; Mysore National Highway near Columbia hospital; Piriyapatna National Highway; KR nagar-Hassan State Highway; Chamarajanagar-Satyamangala road; Chamarajanagar- Gundlupete Highway 202.

Meanwhile, a delegation of farmers from Karnataka reached the Ghazipur border near Delhi on Thursday to show solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ protest. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Hasiru Sene led by farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar who was leading them, met Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.

Kodihalli also addressed the protesting farmers and assured them that they will support them until the three farm bills are repealed.

While speaking with the farmers, he announced that nearly 4,000 farmers from Karnataka will join the protests at the Delhi borders after February 6.

Kodihalli explained that the farmers were arriving in batches as the government would make attempts to quash the mass movement of farmers. He added that the situation in Tikri and Singhu borders is worse than that at Ghazipur.