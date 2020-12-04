Farmers to continue protest, insist on withdrawal of farm laws

Government and farmers organisations plan on convening once again on December 5 to discuss strategy.

At the end of a seven-hour long meeting held on Thursday at Vigyan Bhawan, the representatives of farmer organisations said they did not want any amendments in the farm laws but rather the immediate removal of it. In addition to the three farm laws, they have also demanded the removal of the heavy penalty on pollution. When the government called for a meeting again on December 4, farmer organisations asked it to do it on December 5 so that they can decide on their strategy in the meantime.

Darshanpal, leader of the Krantikari Kisan Union of Punjab, told IANS about the fourth round of meeting held at Vigyan Bhawan. According to him, all the farmer leaders were well prepared for the meeting and expressed their apprehensions to the Ministers after a briefing from a latter.

Darshanpal said that the government has agreed to make some amendments in the farm laws, remove agriculture from the law to prevent pollution and assured them about the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

He maintained that the farmers did not want any amends to the laws, as proposed by the government, but rather for the laws to be removed. Speaking to reporters, farmer leader Harshwinder Singh said, "The ministers asked us about the flaws in the laws. So, we told them that the whole bill is full of flaws. The government informed us that they will meet to think about the demands of the farmers so we also told them that we will also meet to think about the measures government is going to take. We will meet again on December 5 and share the points of our meetings."

A farmer leader from Punjab Kuldeep Singh said the fourth round of the meeting was inconclusive because the intention of the government was not clear. "The government has been stubborn till now. We won't stop the protest till the anti-farmer laws are repealed," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)