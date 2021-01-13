Farmer unions say SC appointed panel is ‘pro-govt’, won’t participate in negotiations

“Court is being misguided by various forces even in its constitution of a committee,” farmer unions have said.

The protesting farmer unions at Delhi border have expressed unhappiness with the committee formed by the Supreme Court to address farmers’ grievances on the contentious farm laws. The farmer unions have said that the members of the committee set up by the Supreme Court are pro-government. The Supreme Court has appointed a committee comprising agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, President of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Bhupinder Singh Mann, Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute Pramod Kumar Joshi, President of Shetkeri Sangthana Anil Ghanwat.

The farmer unions have said they will not participate in any court-ordered committee process. “Members of the Supreme Court panel are not dependable as they have been writing on how the farm laws are pro-farmer. We will continue our agitation,” the farmers said, addressing a press conference.

“It is clear that the Court is being misguided by various forces even in its constitution of a committee. These are people who are known for their support to the three Acts and have actively advocated for the same,” the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said in a statement.

“Suspending the implementation of the laws as an interim measure is welcome but is not a solution and the farmer unions have not been asking for this solution, given the fact that the implementation can be reinstated at any. The government must withdraw. It must understand that farmers and people of India are opposed to the laws,” the AIKSCC added.

Shortly after the Supreme Court’s order staying the implementation of the three farm laws and its decision to set up the committee, screenshots of the pro-farm laws views of the committee members went viral on social media.

The screenshots included Ashok Gulati’s article in the Indian Express titled ‘Why farm bills are a step in the right direction,” while Bhupinder Singh Mann of BKU had led a pro-farm laws delegation to seek their implementation. Mann had sought implementation of the farm laws with some amendments, which the Union government has agreed to accept.

Screenshots also showed that Anil Ghanwat of the Shethkari Sangathan had voiced his opinion against withdrawing the farm laws and Pramod Kumar Joshi had co-authored an article stating that “any dilution in the farm laws will constrain Indian agriculture in harnessing the emerging global opportunities.”

The recent positions of the members of committee by SC on farm bills:

While farmers across the southern states have also embraced the Supreme Court’s interim stay on implementing the three controversial farm laws, they have also expressed concerns over the formation of the committee by the apex court.

“How can we accept holding talks with a committee where two of the four members, Ashok Gulati and Pramod Joshi were involved in formulating the three farm laws? How can farmers have faith in such a committee?” Kodihalli Chandrashekar, President of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, questioned.

General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam T Shanmugam said, “I feel that the Supreme Court and the Union government are together trying to quell the protests in Delhi and hence the stay has been granted. But it is a temporary stay. I need to read the judgment and only then I can comment anymore on this,” he alleged.

Farmers agitating in New Delhi are slated to meet the officials from the Ministry of Agriculture on January 15, where their demands would be discussed. Farmer leaders said that unless the Union government issues a written statement that it would unilaterally roll back the laws, the protests would continue. “Parliament’s decisions are more important than the Supreme Court’s interim order. The Parliament has the right to overlook the SC’s interim orders and do whatever it wants. Unless the Union government rolls back these laws, how can we believe a word they say?” Kodihalli Chandrashekar questioned.