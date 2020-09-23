Farmer groups to decide on Karnataka bandh for September 25

Earlier on Monday, the farmers had held a huge protest rally in Bengaluru against contentious land and agri-reform laws.

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Aikya Horata Samithi, as well as other farmer organizations and allied outfits, are likely to hold a state-wide bandh on Friday (September 25). The talk of a strike comes as a massive rally by the farmers was conducted in Bengaluru against the BJP which is in power in both state and Union governments. The farmer groups have said they will block the national highway too.

As widely reported, many farmers in Karnataka are against the contentious ordinances passed by the state government on land and agricultural issuesâ€” namely the Karnataka Land reforms (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. The farmers have also been opposing the similar Farm Bills passed in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday amid uproar and opposition.

A final call on holding the stir will be decided by farmer leaders later on Wednesday. So far, many labour organisations, Peace Auto and Taxi Association, Bharath Vehicles drivers Union, Ola, Uber and Taxi for Sure Owners and Drivers Association, Lorry Owners Association and others have already announced their support to the farmers.

Among other provisions of these laws, the protesting farmers are opposing the easing of norms which will allow non-agriculturalists of any income group to purchase agricultural lands and retrospectively decriminalises those who bought farmlands illegally till now. They fear this will lead to land hoarding as the laws also propose an increase in land-owning ceilings.

It may be recalled that from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a BJP's ally, Harsimrat Kaur Badal has also resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against three farm sector bills. She was Union Food Processing Industries Minister. SAD has also called for a similar strike in Punjab.