Farhan Akhtar announces Don 3, says new actor will headline film instead of SRK

The highly anticipated â€˜Don 3â€™ is finally happening, but it will have a new star replacing Shah Rukh Khan, director Farhan Akhtar has announced. The multi-hyphenate artist, who directed Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011) â€” both starring Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role â€” took to his social media on Tuesday, August 8, and shared a note with regards to the filmâ€™s announcement. Farhan shared that the work on the film will begin in 2025.

Talking about the legacy set by the larger-than-life character of Don which has been portrayed by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan wrote on his social media: â€œIn 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don."

The character of â€˜Donâ€™ was written by Farhanâ€™s father Javed Akhtar along with his then creative partner Salim Khan, the father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Their duo Salim-Javed is considered to be a screenwriting force to be reckoned with in Hindi cinema, given their brilliant track record of churning out blockbusters after blockbusters.

Farhan further mentioned in his note, â€œIn 2006, â€˜Donâ€™ was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way. From Don's sardonic wit to his cool but menacing fury, Shah Rukh embodied his persona. As writer & director, I had a great time creating not one but two, 'Don' films with Shah Rukh and both experiences remain very close to my heart."

However, Farhan shared that this time around, the third part of the franchise will feature another actor headlining the project. â€œThe time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space," he added.

Like its predecessors Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), Don 3 will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwaniâ€™s Excel Entertainment.