FAQ: Home isolation or hospitalisation for COVID-19 patients? How do you decide

As per the Union government’s latest guidelines, all COVID-19 patients with no symptoms or mild symptoms can isolate themselves at home.

On Monday, India reported the lowest daily tally of new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1.52 lakh cases, taking the country’s total tally to 2.80 crore, while the active caseload further declined to 20.26 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. While cases are declining, the pandemic continues to affect many. One frequently asked question is how one decides between home isolation and hospitalisation after they test positive for the coronavirus.

Doctors say that a large majority of those who test positive can be taken care of at home with only the severe cases needing hospitalisation. As per the Union government’s latest guidelines issued in April 2021, all patients with no symptoms or mild symptoms can isolate themselves at home. However, those with moderate to severe symptoms have to be shifted to either a COVID Care Centre or a hospital, depending on the severity of their condition.

The government also says that home isolation is not recommended for COVID-19 patients who are above 60, those with co-morbid conditions, and those whose immunity could be compromised, unless they have approval from a doctor. Authorities say that the most important step while being at home in isolation is to ensure prompt and frequent monitoring of one’s vital stats like oxygen saturation level, body temperature, blood pressure and sugar levels. It is advised that those who test positive stay in constant touch with a doctor and notify them in case of a fluctuation in the stat levels.

“In case of falling oxygen saturation or shortness of breath, the person should require hospital admission and seek immediate consultation of their treating physician. Immediate medical attention must be sought if serious signs or symptoms develop. These could include difficulty in breathing, dip in oxygen saturation (SpO2 < 94% on room air) and persistent pain or pressure in the chest,” the Union government’s guidelines state.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also says the same. “If you have shortness of breath or pain or pressure in the chest, seek medical attention at a health facility immediately. Call your healthcare provider or hotline in advance for direction to the right health facility. If you live in an area with malaria or dengue fever, seek medical care if you have a fever,” its guidelines state. Read other frequently asked questions below.

