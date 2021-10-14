Fans turn violent as Kotigobba 3 release stalled, Kichcha Sudeep asks for patience

Kannada film Kotigobba 3, starring Sudeep and Madonna Sebastian in the lead, was set to release in theatres on Thursday, October 14.

Kichcha Sudeep and Madonna Sebastian’s latest Kannada film Kotigobba 3, which was slated for release in theatres on Thursday, October 14, has been stalled by a day. The movie will not hit theatres on Friday, October 15. In a video doing the rounds, the film’s producer Surappa Babu can be seen apologising, with folded hands, and informing Kichcha Sudeep and his fans about the delay, adding that he was not responsible for the mishap. However, several fans resorted to violence over the last-minute announcement on Thursday.

In one instance, fans in Vijayapura engaged in stone-pelting and also reportedly broke the front gate of Dreamland Theatre as they could not purchase tickets of Kotigobba 3, which stars Kichcha Sudeep and Madonna Sebastian in the lead. Earlier in the day, Kichcha Sudeep had taken to social media to urge his fans not to vandalise theatres.

Kannada Movie fans resort to violence in #Vijayapura #Karnataka for not getting ticket of film star Kichha Sudeep’s film *Kotigobba*. Fans resorted to stone pelting and they even broke the front gate of the theatre. Incident happened at Dreamland Theatre. pic.twitter.com/r36Ha9ttQ8 — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) October 14, 2021

In a note shared across all social media channels, the Sandalwood actor said, “It’s my duty to inform all those at the theatres already, that there is a delay in shows due to certain issues. I personally apologise for this negligence from the concerned. I request all not to react badly at the theatres as they have nothing to do with this.”

A note to all my friends at the theaters . pic.twitter.com/UY8Nst9WjL — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 14, 2021

“This is a rare situation and I'm sure a little patience from all will be my greatest strength. I too was equally excited to bring forth a film on screen after such a long gap. I will tweet soon on the show timings once I have better clarity on it. Until then I request not to cause any harm to yourself nor cause damage to any properties (theatres),” he added.

The Sandalwood star further said that as a personal duty towards all his friends, he will ensure that his films will not see such chaotic releases in the future.

The promotion of the film started in February. Sudeep has also written the script with the film being directed by debutant Shiva Karthik. Other roles in the film are played by Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani among others. The film’s prequel Kotigobba 2 was loved by the fans and raked in Rs 45 to 50 crore at the box office when it was released in August 2016.