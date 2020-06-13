Fans dismayed as Kannada serial ‘Magalu Janaki' abruptly ends

Due to lockdown restrictions, the shoot was not progressing.

Flix Television

The last episode of the popular Kannada TV serial Magalu Janaki aired on Friday night with director TN Seetharam confirming that this marks the end of the show as it could not continue due to COVID-19 related restrictions on shooting.

"Due to COVID-19, we haven’t been shooting for Magalu Janaki after the lockdown was imposed. This serial started two years ago in July 2018. The way the audience received this show was unprecedented. I have made many TV serials, and audiences have watched them with interest and excitement. But the viewers and the artists who worked on the show considered Magalu Janaki to be a daughter of their own homes," TN Seetharam said in a video aired after the completion of the last episode.

The show aired at 9:30 pm on Colors Super and was also available on Voot. It had recently introduced a coronavirus-related storyline as well through a news broadcast announcing the lockdown as the characters on the show reacted to the developments. Friday's episode was the 470th episode of the soap opera which was aired on weekdays for the last two years since July 2018.

"I thank the audience that discussed this show with so much love. I thank Colors Super and the group and the artists who I want to apologise to too. There are a few things related to the plot that we cannot complete unfortunately. Even though artists are ready, we have had to stop it," Seetharam said.

"There were new ways of telling stories in Magalu Janaki and it was unlike what I did before this. This took on another dimension on topics like father-daughter and mother-daughter relationships," he added.

Seetharam is a prominent Kannada film and TV serial director. He has directed TV serials like Mayamruga which aired on DD Chandana in 1998 and Manvantara which aired on ETV Kannada in 2001. He is also the director of the long-running courtroom drama Muktha.

Magalu Janaki has been one of the most popular Kannada TV serials. A fan page started on Facebook dedicated to the TV show has over 55,000 members discussing the developments on the show. The show's dedicated fan following shared their dismay at the news of it going off air without a satisfactory ending to the plot.

I never miss a serials directed by #TNSeetharam, his story telling is completely different with law/court room scenarios. Felt bad today bcoz #MagaluJanaki serial stopped due to COVID without an END. @ColorsSuper could have continued atleast this serial. Bad decision. — Akash R Patil (@ImAkashPatil) June 12, 2020