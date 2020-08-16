Fans celebrate one year of Jayam Ravi's 'Comali'

Celebrating the success, the producer of the film Vels Film International took to their social media handle to post about the milestone.

Jayam Raviâ€™s Comali was a comedy-drama film written and directed by debutant Pradeep Ranganathan and produced by Ishari Ganesh under his banner Vels Film International had hit the screens the same day last year on the eve of independence day. The film had ended up as Jayam Raviâ€™s biggest hit and suppressed the collections of his previous film, Thani Oruvan, which made Rs 26 crores in Tamil Nadu.

The story was centered on Raviâ€™s character who wakes up after a 16-year-coma and comes to terms with his life while dealing with culture shock. Celebrating the success, the producer of the film Vels Film International took to their social media handle to post about the milestone. They posted,

Jayam Ravi also acknowledged the achievement by tweeting with the popular hashtag â€˜#1YearOfBBComali'. Comali had Kajal Aggarwal, Yogi Babu, Samyuktha Hegde, Sharaa, RJ Anandhi (known for being a part of the YouTube channel Parithabangal), and KS Ravikumar play supporting roles. The film's music was composed by Hip Hop Tamizha.

Jayam Ravi currently awaits the release of his landmark 25th film Bhoomi being directed by Lakshman, with whom he had earlier worked in two projects - Romeo Juliet and Bogan. Actress Nidhhi Agerwal of Savyasachi fame will be making her debut in Kollywood with this film. The film was scheduled to hit the screens on May 1 which has been pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first look poster was unveiled by the makers and the first glimpse from the film had received a good response from netizens. It promises to be a hard-hitting film that talks about the plight of farmers. The film is being bankrolled by Sujataa Vijaykumarâ€™s Home Movie Makers who had previously produced Karthik Thangavelâ€™s Adanga Maru, also with Jayam Ravi in the lead. The film has music by D Imman and Cinematography by Dudley.

Jayam Ravi has also teamed up with filmmaker I. Ahmed for an espionage thriller next. Taapsee Pannu has been signed as the leading lady. The supporting cast includes Arjun, Rahman and Shriya Saran in important roles. The film also stars Iranian actor Elnaaz Norouzi, who has starred in a few top TV ads. It has also been learned from sources that the film, rumored to be the remake of Akshay Kumar starrer Baby, is being made on a whopping budget of Rs 60 crore.

Ravi is also part of Filmmaker Mani Ratnamâ€™s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which went on floors last December in Thailand. The cast so far includes Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amala Paul, Parthiban and Jyothika among a few others.

(Content provided by Digital Native)