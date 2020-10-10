Family of slain Maoist CP Jaleel, killed in police firing last year, has come out alleging that the recently released magisterial report "whitewashes" police officials. According to the family members, the magisterial report has not taken crucial findings of the forensic report into consideration.

Jaleel's brother CP Rasheed alleged that this was done to whitewash the fake encounter of the police.

The magisterial report prepared after an inquiry by A R Ajayakumar IAS, former District Collector of Wayanad, states that there has been no "wilful negligence" or "conspiracy" on the part of the police which led to Jaleel's death. The report endorses the police statement that Jaleel was shot during retaliation and as part of "private defence".

Though the report confirms that police did not make a move to save Jaleel's life after he was shot twice, on the head and shoulder, it adds that this was not done anticipating another retaliation from the Maoist leader who managed to escape.

"There is nothing available on record or on evidence to show any conspiracy or wilful negligence or wilful omission, which could lead to the death of the deceased," the final finding of the magisterial report states.

Meanwhile, talking to TNM, Jaleel's brother CP Rasheed stated that the family will move court demanding a CBI probe alleging that the magisterial report is biased.

"This report has not tried to assess the facts and find out the truth. Rather, it has tried to support whatever claims police had stated," said Rasheed.

The forensic report which came out recently had presented crucial findings, which even questioned whether Jaleel had opened fire.

"Moreover, the forensic report states that the presence of bullets is neither from guns carried by the police or Jaleel. There has been no reference on this. The magisterial inquiry has also not assessed the CCTV footage of Upavan resort (at Lakkidi in Wayanad, where Jaleel was killed)," adds Rasheed.

It was on March 6, 2019 that the 26-year-old was shot dead by a team of Thunderbolt officials. According to the magisterial report, Jaleel and another unidentifiable Maoist had come to the Upavan Resort demanding money. While the duo was at the reception of the resort, a police team came to the spot and the encounter happened. Soon after the death of Jaleel, his family and many human rights activists had come out stating that he was killed in a "fake encounter".