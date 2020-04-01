Family of man who died due to COVID-19 attack doctors at Hyderabad hospital

Three relatives of the man who died were also being treated for COVID-19 in the same ward.

Coronavirus Assault

An incident of a doctor attacked by the relatives of a coronavirus-affected patient has come to light in Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital. According to doctors from the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) at the hospital, a 49-year-old man had been admitted to the hospital one week back and was confirmed to be positive for COVID-19. The man had underlying medical conditions which aggravated his overall health condition. He was placed under ventilator support but succumbed to the disease earlier on Wednesday.

Following his death, two male and one female relative of the patient, who were also positive for COVID-19 and were being treated in the same ward, attacked doctors who were on-call.

“The doctors had kept the family members updated about the man’s condition and they were informed that he was in a very critical condition even two days back. They had gotten a bit aggressive at that time itself and we did ask for additional security to be provided but it wasn’t provided. He developed Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) following which he died,” said one doctor from JUDA.

The relatives of the man damaged hospital property and even broke the windows. Shortly after, Hyderabad city Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar visited the hospital and took note of the situation.

“Commissioner of Police visited Gandhi hospital late night and has interacted with all doctors there. He also reviewed the entire security arrangement and also decided to upgrade the security arrangements. Additional DCP Sri A Bhaskar will be overall incharge of the security,” reads a press note issued by the Commissioner’s officer. It also states that a case has been registered against those who attacked the staff.

Eatala Rajender, the state health minister spoke out against the incident and reiterated that doctors must be protected.

“I strongly condemn the attack on the doctors at Gandhi Hospital. In any case, we cannot forgive such actions. We will take strict action against the attackers. If doctors and medical staff are risking their lives to save people's lives, what's the point of beating them? Attacking the doctors is a damning act. Events like this are not good at a serious time. Doctors are working for the public for 24 hours. We provide protection to every doctor. Work with reassurance. We see events like this not repeated,” he said.

Statement from Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA)

A 49-year-old patient with multiple morbidities who was admitted to the isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital was tested COVID positive about one week ago. His condition was critical since then and the condition was updated to the attendants regularly, including guarded prognosis as he developed ARDS. He succumbed to his illness today while undergoing treatment at Gandhi.

Along with patient three (2male and one female) of his family members were also tested positive for COVID-19 and taking treatment in the same ward.

Two male patients (attenders) attacked General Medicine residents blaming the doctors for death.

We remained calm about the Khammam and Nizamabad incident (attacks on doctors) due to the current health emergency. But such incidents are repeating continuously.

We demand you to address the following issues and take action as stated:

1) File a case against the assaulters according to ACT 11 of 2008

2) Deploy CRPF at each floor of hospital, entrance and every checkpoints

3) Immediate recruitment of a special protection force accroding to GO 103

3) Provision of PPE to all health care providers in all hospitals those are working at isolations and emergencies.

4) Assurance from chief minister on the issue

"We demand you to address the issue within 24 hours .Keeping in view of the health emergency in the nation we are not resorting to taking drastic steps. We hope the government will address the issues before things get out of hands."