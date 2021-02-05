'The Family Man' Season 2 release postponed to summer

The upcoming season of the series marks Samantha Akkineniâ€™s debut in digital content.

The second season of the series The Family Man, which was expected to release on February 12, 2021, has now been postponed to the summer. Filmmakers Raj and DK, who are the directors of The Family Man, took to their Instagram to announce the update.

"We know you've been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can't wait to bring it to you (sic)," the note read.

The second season of the series will also feature Samantha Akkineni, who is making her digital debut with a pivotal role in the series. Earlier Samantha said she is excited to be working on the show. ".#TheFamilyMan2 Yas finally... my web series debut with the most kicka** show @rajanddk my heroes. Thankyou for giving me a dream role," she wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

Samantha in a media interaction said that she had experimented with something new with her role, which will leave everyone surprised. "OTT gives us an opportunity to break rules. I've broken a lot of rules with The Family Man 2, and really experimented with something extremely new," Samantha told IANS.

Recently, a motion poster of the series was released featuring an intense looking Manoj Bajpayee looking into the camera, as a collage of Samantha Akkineniâ€™s character emerges in the background.

In the series, Manoj plays a seemingly simple middle-class man who actually works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The story tracks his life as he tries to protect the nation and balance his family life, along with his struggles due to the low-paying nature of the job.

According to reports, the second season will put Srikant Tiwari (essayed by Manoj Bajpayee) against a new, powerful and avenging adversary, and come with lots of exciting, gripping and action-filled moments while exploring relatable themes of home, belonging and estrangement. It will show Delhiâ€™s fate as it hangs loosely because of an imminent chemical attack.

The series also features Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shahab Ali and Vedant Sinha.

Season 1 of The Family Man garnered an overwhelming response from various quarters and is among the most watched Amazon Prime Video original shows in India till date.

