The Family Man season 2 to be out soon trailer to release on May 19

Created by Raj and DK, the thriller web series on Amazon Prime Video will see Samantha Akkineni playing an important role.

Putting an end to the long wait and months of speculations, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video announced on Tuesday that season 2 of Manoj Bajpayeeâ€™s web series The Family Man is all set to stream on the platform. The makers also announced that the trailer of the web series will be out on Wednesday.

Created by Raj and DK, The Family Man season 2 features actors Manoj Bajpayee, Sharad Kelkar, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi reprising their roles from the first season. Actor Samantha Akkineni has also been roped in to play a pivotal role. The Family Man season 2 marks her debut performance in a web series. Several Tamil actors including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N Alagamperumal have been roped in to play important roles in the web series.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Amazon Prime Video wrote on Tuesday, â€œkal kuch aisa hone wala hai jiske baare mein hum soch bhi nahi sakte. Trailer out tomorrow! #TheFamilyManOnPrime (Something so unexpected is going to happen tomorrow that we cannot even imagine it)."

The plot revolves around the life of Srikant Tiwari, a world-class spy working for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who is having a hard time juggling his professional life wherein he is required to work on high priority cases and his personal life. According to the makers, this season will also see Srikanth struggling with another hurdle posed by his new nemesis named Raji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni. The Family Man Season 1 premiered in 2019 on Amazon Prime Video and opened to positive reviews.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also awaits the release of the upcoming Malayalam movie Kurup. He is currently filming for the upcoming Hindi movie Dial 100. Meanwhile, Samantha will next be seen in the upcoming Tamil romantic drama Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal along with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She will also be seen in a titular role in Shaakuntalam. Priyamani awaits the release of the upcoming Tollywood movies Virata Parvam and Naarappa.

Watch the trailer of â€˜The Family Man Season 1â€™ here: