Family of Indian woman infected by Coronavirus in China crowdfunds for treatment

As of Sunday, the WHO recorded over 2000 confirmed cases of the new virus across the globe, most of which are from China.

As health officials around the world remain on high alert following the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in China, this Indian woman’s family is hoping to crowdfund for their daughter’s medical expenses as she battles the disease.

Preeti Maheshwari is a primary school teacher in China. She was one of the earliest confirmed cases of infection with the new novel coronavirus (nCoV) and remains in critical condition after contracting the disease.

According to reports, Preeti is a teacher at the International School of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, China. She was the first Indian who was diagnosed with pneumonia as the result of an infection with CoV. This led to a respiratory failure, and also caused Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS) and septic shock. She was admitted to Shekou Hospital on January 11 and has been in a coma since. She is currently admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital and is on external respiratory support. She has also been receiving dialysis and is undergoing blood purification.

Preeti’s family has now sought help through crowdfunding to pay for the treatment expenses as the costs are not covered under China’s public health scheme.

Her treatment will cost around 10 lakh Chinese Yuan, which amounts to around Rs 1 crore.

According to one family member who spoke to Mint, the family is also considering shifting Preeti to India for further treatment if required. Donations to help fund Preeti’s medical expenses in China can be made here.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), as of Sunday, January 26, there have been 2,014 confirmed cases of nCoV globally of which 1,985 cases alone are from China.

Twenty-nine confirmed cases of nCoV have been reported from outside China in 10 countries.

Thailand has confirmed five cases and Singapore and Australia have confirmed four cases each of nCoV. Three cases have been confirmed in Japan, France and Malaysia.

As of Sunday, 56 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

Update: Preeti's cousin Pratibha has posted an update on Facebook stating that Preeti's is getting better and that the family has received enough funds for the treatment. Hence they are closing all the fundraisers.