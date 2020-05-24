Family of former HC judge accused of encroaching Osmania University land

University authorities have alleged that around 3,296 square yards of land, which belongs to the University, is being encroached by 'other persons'.

news Controversy

Amid the closure of Osmania University in Hyderabad, allegations of encroachment of the university land have cropped up, with several students as well as political parties alleging that levelling and digging work has been started at the University’s premises near Moincheruvu in Amberpet and the land is being encroached upon by several people, including those in the family of former High Court Judge L Narasimha Reddy.

University authorities have alleged that around 3,296 square yards of land, which belongs to the University, is being encroached by 'other persons'. On Sunday, Congress leaders PCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, former MP V Hanmantha Rao and Vamshichand Reddy were also stopped when they tried to go to the part of the land which is being allegedly encroached upon.

L Indira, the wife of former judge Justice Narasimha Reddy — who is presently the Chairman of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT)and the Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad — has been accused of illegally encroaching upon over 311 square yards. She has, however, reportedly denied the allegations.

The work on the disputed land is believed to have started around May 19. On the same day, Osmania University Chief Security Officer (CSO) Sriram Anjaiah had confronted the people who were carrying out levelling and other works on the disputed land. However, a case was filed against him instead.

“That specific part of the land belongs to the University. I went there and asked that the work be stopped. Later, I went to the police and filed a complaint as well. However, the police ignored my complaint and instead, registered a case against me,” Sriram told TNM.

When TNM contacted University Registrar Gopal Reddy, he said, “They should have not carried out the works as there is a contention. The land clearly belongs to University. We have reached out to state’s education minister and other authorities and we will proceed legally in the matter."

He further added, "Earlier, there was a similar case and the university has foregone 4,800 square yards of land already. But now, citing the same judgement, others are also encroaching upon 3,296 sq yards of university land. We have filed a complaint with Commissioner of Police, local Deputy Commissioner of Police and the SHO (Station House Officer)."

Congress leader V Hanmanth Rao alleged that the University lands are being given to private persons with an intention to 'ruin' public universities. He said, "K Chandrasekhar Rao should be taught a lesson for ruining a public university. If there is a public university, students from weaker sections will be able to study. Justice Narasimha Reddy has used his influence and created documents showing possessions with the help of the Advocate General."

In the past 30 years, Osmania University has lost around 56 acres of its land to encroachment, according to officials.