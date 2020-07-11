Family of five has narrow escape after car overturns along Hyderabad’s ORR

The police are yet to register a case over the accident, which happened on Friday noon.

news Accident

A family of five had a narrow escape after sustaining injuries when the car they were travelling in, lost control and fell off the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Ghatkesar in Hyderabad on Friday noon.

It is suspected that the driver of the car lost control of the steering wheel. The car, carrying three women and two men, was heading towards Hyderabad, reported Telangana Today. The family are residents of Dammaiguda and were on their way back from a trip.

The car fell off the road down a slope, breaking roadside barriers in the process and turned turtle. All five passengers escaped with minor injuries. The Ghatkesar police under whose jurisdiction the accident took place was aware of the accident, but is yet to register a case. “No one has approached the police station with a complaint. The family is at the hospital, if they register we will book a case,” said P Raghuveer Reddy, station house inspector, Ghatkesar police station under the Rachakonda police commissionerate.

This is the second accident taking place along the ORR during this week. On July 7, a head constable was killed and three others injured when the escort vehicle, which was part of the convoy of Andhra Pradesh Environment and Forests Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, overturned near Abdullapurmet.

The incident happened when the rear side left tyre of the pilot vehicle (in front of the minister's vehicle) burst, resulting in it going out of control and overturning near Koheda village under Abdullapurmet police station limits.

The minister was heading to Vijayawada from his residence at Madhapur when the rear side left tyre of the escort vehicle burst, resulting in the vehicle flipping over several times. The vehicle flipped over onto the opposite side of oncoming traffic and came to a standstill after hitting a median at Koheda village. Papa Rao, the head constable who was seated beside the driver, sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot, the police informed.