‘Family in distress’: NIA summons sons-in-law of Varavara Rao in Bhima Koregaon case

Senior journalist KV Kurmanath and K Satyanarayana, a professor, have been asked to appear before the central agency on Wednesday.

Senior journalist KV Kurmanath and K Satyanarayana, professor at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in Hyderabad are in shock after the National Investigation Agency has summoned them, as part of the ongoing Bhima Koregaon case probe. The duo, both prominent personalities in Hyderabad, are the sons-in-law of revolutionary poet Varavara Rao.

They have been asked to appear before the central investigation agency office in Mumbai on Wednesday (September 9). The summons were issued under Sections 160 (Police officer's power to require attendance of witnesses) and 90 (Summons to produce documents or other things) of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC).

Professor Satyanarayana in a statement on Monday said, “I wish to share the distressing news that NIA, Mumbai summoned me to appear before it as a witness...My co-brother KV Kurmanath, a senior journalist, was also summoned to appear at the same time and date.”

He recalled the incident of the NIA previously raiding his residence in August 2018 claiming that they were collecting evidence against Varavara Rao, who has been detained on accusations of plotting the assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also for his alleged involvement in the Bhima Koregaon violence that took place in January, 2018.

Along with Satyanarayana, the residence of Kurmanath was also raided at that time.

“I stated then that I was in no way connected to the Bhima Koregaon case. The fact of Varavara Rao being my father-in-law was used to raid my house and cause mental agony,” Satyanarayana said.

He added, “I remember how all of you had strongly condemned the raid on my flat and extended support. I thought it was all over. I am related to Varavara Rao but I have no connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.”

Seeking support from well-wishers, Satyanarayana said, “NIA notice adds to our family distress at a time when Varavara Rao's health condition is not very good and the pandemic is fast spreading in Mumbai. I am travelling to Mumbai in these terrible times. I need your support and best wishes.”

Speaking to TNM, senior journalist Kurmanath, associated with The Hindu Business Line, said, “It is true that we were summoned by the NIA. We are concerned about travelling to Mumbai which is a COVID-19 hotspot.”

Declining to comment on the latest development, Kurmanath said, “At this point I do not want to make any statement. It would be unfair to comment before knowing what is going to happen.”