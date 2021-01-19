Family of CM Jagan's uncle who was found dead 2 years ago asks activist for help

Sunita Reddy met Jomon, who had the experience of the 28-year-old legal battle in Sr Abhaya murder case, to seek some guidance in her legal fight.

news

Dr Sunita Reddy, daughter of YS Vivekananda Reddy who was a former MP and state minister from Andhra Pradesh, had a meeting with Kerala activist Jomon Puthenpurackal which lasted for 3 days in Thiruvananthapuram. On Wednesday, Sunita met Jomon, who had the experience of 28 years of legal battle in Sr Abhaya murder case, to seek some guidance in her legal fight.

The meeting which started on Wednesday ended on Friday. It was on March 2020 the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry in murder of Vivekananda Reddy. "I am not a lawyer, but I have this experience of going through so much legal complications. So they just wanted some guidance in their case," Jomon told TNM. "They are firm to move on until justice is served. They met me just to discuss the case. I cannot reveal more about the case," he added.

On 15 March 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, an uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and brother of late united Andhra CM YS Rajashekara Reddy was murdered. Though his death was initially believed to be due to a cardiac arrest, later investigation revealed that he had injuries in his body. Later the postmortem report showed that he was stabbed to death with seven stab wounds in his body.

The CBI probe was ordered after Sunita Reddy approached HC alleging the Special Investigation Team probe by the state police was not satisfactory.

Jomon and Sunita met at Taj Green Cove Resort Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram. After the meeting, Jomon said that they had a detailed discussion over the case and about what can be done to move forward with the legal battle. The CBI has not made any arrests in the in Vivekananda murder case so far.

Jomon was widely appreciated after the trial court convicted the accused in the Abhaya case. Jomon had constantly fought for the case for the last 28 years. He also has written a book--Abhaya Case Diary--which narrates his struggles to get justice for the nun.