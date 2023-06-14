Family of 23-year-old man donates his organs, giving a new lease of life to 6 people

In a heartfelt act, the family of 23-year-old Fardeen Khan chose to honour his memory by generously donating his organs following a tragic road traffic accident.

In a heartfelt act, the family of 23-year-old Fardeen Khan chose to honour his memory by generously donating his organs following a tragic road traffic accident.On the evening of 4th June 2023, Fardeen and his family met with a hit-and-run accident when they were returning from Sira in Tumkur after visiting a family friend. Fardeen sustained multiple injuries and was immediately rushed to Sira Government Hospital. Due to his critical condition, he was immediately transferred to Tumkur District Hospital. Realising the seriousness of his condition, the medical team at Tumkur District Hospital advised moving Fardeen to a more advanced medical facility in Bengaluru. Later, on June 5th, 2023, at 1:30 am, he was transferred to SPARSH Hospital in Yeshwanthpur for further medical care. Despite the tireless efforts of the medical team, he was declared brain dead on 7th June at 11.55AM.

During this difficult time, Fardeen's family members, fully aware of the importance of organ donation, made the decision to come forward and donate his organs. Fardeen's organs were successfully transplanted into six individuals, offering them a new lease of life. Fardeen's right Kidney and liver were successfully transplanted to patients at SPARSH Hospital, Yeshwantpur, while his heart was sent to Narayana Hrudayalaya. His left kidney and pancreas were sent to Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road and corneas to Narayana Netralaya.

Fardeen Khan, a resident of Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, managed a car accessory shop, while his father Mr. Firoz Khan worked as a four-wheeler dealer, and his mother is a homemaker. Fardeen was the only son, with two married sisters also living in Bengaluru.

India's current organ donation rate stands at a mere 0.01 percent, representing a stark contrast to countries like Spain and Croatia, where the organ donation rates exceed 35 percent. In 2022, a total of 15,562 transplants were performed in India, according to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO). Several factors contribute to the low donation and transplant rate in the country, including widespread superstitions and stigma, insufficient availability of transplant coordinators, and inadequate infrastructure. To address this issue, the appointment of designated transplant coordinators has been mandated by the Union Health Ministry. Transplant coordinators play a crucial role in guiding and counselling the families of potential donors, addressing their concerns, and facilitating the organ donation process.

Dr Sharan Shivaraj Patil, Chairman, SPARSH Hospital, "The role of the media in advocating for organ donation and inspiring donors and their families cannot be understated. Their efforts have instilled hope and encouraged families to generously donate organs, even in times of distress. The respectful treatment of donors and their families by organizations is an additional catalyst for increased participation in organ donation. The remarkable coordination by Jeevasarthakathe in adhering to waiting lists and strict donation protocols has further solidified trust in the system."

"I commend Jeevasarthakathe for their seamless execution of the organ donation process. The traffic police also deserve applause for swiftly creating green corridors, ensuring timely transportation. Organ donation involves multiple stakeholders, and each plays a vital role. This year alone, the state has witnessed 195 transplants, a testament to the collective efforts of the general public, governments, media, hospitals, and key decision-makers in enhancing organ donation rates. While these initiatives are commendable, there is still much work to be done. In our country, the number of donors is significantly lower compared to the western world. We must strive to increase donations tenfold and maintain this momentum. This heartfelt gesture serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for organ donations in India. Each one of us has the power to make a difference. Together, let us pledge our support for organ donation and transform lives," he added.

Commenting on the gesture, Joseph Pasangha, Group COO, SPARSH Hospital, said, "The decision taken by Fardeen's family is truly commendable. Organ donation is a powerful act of compassion, and it has the potential to transform lives. We are deeply grateful to the family for their generosity and faith in the power of organ transplantation. This life-saving act not only highlights the indomitable spirit of the people of Bengaluru but also underscores the critical need for awareness and education regarding organ donation. SPARSH Group of Hospitals remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for organ donation, and we continue to provide comprehensive care and support to transplant recipients and their families."

As per organ donation protocols, officials from SOTTO (State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization), the government body which oversees cadaver organ donation in the State of Karnataka, initiated the process for organ donation and took written consent from family members. The recipients were selected as per the waiting list and the organs were transplanted.

Upon learning about Fardeen Khan's family's generous decision to donate his organs, Mr. Dinesh Gundurao, the Minister for Health and Family Welfare in the Government of Karnataka, promptly reached out to the family to express his gratitude and appreciation.

