Families of farmers who died during protest will not get compensation: Union govt

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was replying to a written question by several Lok Sabha MPs related to dialogue with farmer organisations.

news Farmer Protest

The Union government has stated that the families of those farmers who died during the protest over the last two months, will not get any compensation. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said this at the Lok Sabha on Monday. He replied in the negative when asked if the Union government proposes to give compensation to the families of farmers who have died during the ongoing agitation against new farm laws.

On whether the government proposes to give compensation to the families of the farmers who have died during the agitation, the minister replied: "No Sir". The Minister was replying to a written question by several Lok Sabha MPs related to dialogue with farmer organisations.

When asked specifically if the government was aware that a "number of farmer protesters have died or fallen ill" while agitating, Tomar said the government during the discussion with these farmers' unions "appealed many times that children and elders including women should be requested to go home in view of the cold and COVID-19 situation and other hardships."

Tomar said the demands of agitating farmer unions were related to the three farm Acts â€” The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement On Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

While the farmersâ€™ unions have been demanding to repeal all three laws and introduce a new law for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the Union government said it will not repeal the laws but will consider amending the Acts. Tomar also said the government does not have any proposal to end the minimum support price (MSP) system.

Tomar informed the Lower House that the government is negotiating with the farmer unions. "So far, 11 rounds of meetings have been held between the government and agitating farmers' unions to resolve the issues. The government had put forth one proposal after another to amend the farm laws," he said.

Tomar also shared the dates of the 11 rounds of meetings. The first round was held on October 14, followed by November 13, December 1, December 3, December 5, December 30, January 4, 2021, January 8, January 15, January 20 and the eleventh round was held on January 22 this year.

The recent farm reform laws' implementation has been stayed at present by the Supreme Court, he added.

Separately, similar questions related to deaths of farmers during the protest were asked by Lok Sabha MPs to the Home Ministry. In his written reply, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said police and public order are state subjects as per the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution.

"The responsibilities of maintaining law and order, including investigation, registration/prosecution of crimes, the conviction of accused, protection of life and property etc. rests primarily with the respective state governments.

"The Union government keeps a constant watch on activities of individuals and organisations having bearing on national security and public order through its security and law enforcement agencies. Requisite action is taken as per law, whenever necessary," Rai said.