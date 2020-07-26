Fame comes back, prime time won’t: AR Rahman on losing work in Bollywood

The Oscar-winning composer had earlier said that a ‘gang in Bollywood’ is spreading rumours about him, and that is why he was getting less Hindi movies

Flix Controversy

When music composer AR Rahman was asked why he was not actively composing music for Bollywood movies, he said that a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. On Sunday, the Oscar-winning composer addressed the issue in a tweet once again, and said that while money and fame can be earned back, the prime time of one’s life can’t come back again. Rahman was responding to a tweet by director Shekhar Kapur, who took a sarcastic jibe at people who are supposedly blocking Rahman from getting work.

“You know what your problem is, Rahman? You went and got Oscars. An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood,” Shekhar tweeted, adding, “It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle.”

To this, Rahman replied, “Lost money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Let’s move on. We have greater things to do.”

Rahman has won two Oscars for Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire in 2009. The composer, who is famous across the world, recently gave an interview to Radio Mirchi, where he asked the reason for doing fewer Hindi films. Rahman replied that there had been misunderstanding between him and filmmakers as some people have been spreading false rumours about him in the industry.

“I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He said, 'Sir, how many people said don't go, don't go (to Rahman). They told me stories after stories'," said Rahman. Mukesh Chhabra is the director of Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film.

"I heard that, and I said I understand why I am doing less (work) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm," the composer added.

Rahman’s comments come at a time when conversations around nepotism and an ‘insider versus outsider in Bollywood’ conversation has been sparked by Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide in June. Rahman has composed all eight songs in Dil Bechara, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. The film also features Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan.

The composer further said that he is aware of people's expectations from him but the "gang" is getting in his way.

"People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine because I believe in destiny. I believe that everything comes from god. So, I am taking my own movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. You make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me," Rahman said. In October last year, Rahman turned producer with the musical film, 99 Songs.

Dil Bechara, which is the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra, has been winning plaudits for its hummable tunes.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)