Fake Twitter handle impersonating Chief Justice NV Ramana suspended

Delhi police have reportedly been asked to investigate the matter.

Twitter India on April 26 swung into action on a complaint of the Supreme Court's Registry and suspended a Twitter account impersonating the 48th Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana who is not on any social media platforms. Sources privy to the development told PTI that the Supreme Court Registry detected the fake Twitter handle with the name @NVRamanna with the name and designation of the CJI in the profile.

Taking note of the complaint of the apex court's registry, the social media giant suspended the account during the day, they said. "Since CJI NV Ramana is not on any social media platforms, the Registry has asked Delhi Police to investigate the same," one of the sources said.

Hailing from an agriculturist family of Ponnavaram village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, Justice NV Ramana was sworn in as 48th CJI by President Ram Nath Kovind on April 24, after the retirement of Justice SA Bobde on April 23. Justice Ramanaâ€™s term as the CJI will go on till August 26, 2022.

Earlier in October 2020, Justice Ramana was embroiled in a major controversy, as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had written to the then Chief Justice, alleging that Justice Ramana was trying to control the Andhra Pradesh High Court and influence cases which impacted the state government. Jagan had alleged that the state's High Court was being used to "destabilise and topple his democratically elected government". However, an in-house inquiry did not find any merit in these allegations.

Before his elevation to the Supreme Court in February, 2014, Justice Ramana was the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. He was appointed as judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2000, and has also been the acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

(With PTI inputs)

