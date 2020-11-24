Fake news: Viral message on free ride scheme for women not issued by Kerala cops

The initiative of the police offering free rides for women at night was launched in Punjab, and is not available in Kerala.

Have you received a WhatsApp forward which says that the Kerala Police is now offering free rides for women at night? The police has warned people to disregard the message, as it is fake news. The message, which came in Malayalam, stated that women who are stranded at night without a ride back home can contact the Kerala Police’s helpline numbers to avail free rides between 10 pm and 6 am.

The message also said that the helpline number would function 24x7, and that vehicles from the police control room, as well as PCR and SHE taxi service vehicles, would drop the women safely to their destinations. These services would also be entirely free, the message stated. It also said that women can also give a missed call or send a blank message to the given helpline numbers, which would help the police track their location. The message ended with a line asking readers to forward the message to all women they know, signed off by the Kerala Police.

However, in a social media post, the Kerala police has now clarified that there is no such scheme being offered by them in the state. Rather, the initiative is one launched by the Punjab police to ensure women’s safety and mobility. TNM rang up the helpline number which was given in the message, and confirmed that it was a helpline number which connected the call to the Ludhiana Police.

The social media clarification given on the Facebook page of the Kerala police also stated that the message was not one issued by Kerala, but was a scheme in another state. The forward, however, went viral on WhatsApp in Kerala.

The full text of the message read: "Police have launched a free ride scheme. In the night time, stranded women who do not have a ride to go back home can call up the police helpline numbers and avail a ride home. This will function 24x7. The women will be dropped safely to their destinations in Control Room Vehicles or PCR/SHE cab vehicles. This service will entirely be free of cost also. The women can also give a missed call or send a blank SMS to the number as it would help the police track their location. Forward the message to all the women you know. Kerala Police".

Here is the original message.

