Fake News: Chamarajanagar SP did not ask temple priest to do puja for Jesus photo

After a post claiming otherwise went viral on social media, the police have issued a clarification.

news Fake News

The Karnataka State Police on Friday issued a clarification saying that the Superintendent of Police of Chamarajanagar district did not force a temple priest to offer prayers to the photograph of Jesus Christ. This was after a social media post made false claims on SP Divya Sara Thomas went viral on Twitter. “SP of Chamarajanagar district Divya Sara Thomas has visited Anjaneya Temple in Kollegal. SP has reportedly put pressure on the priest to place the photo of Jesus inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and asked for pooja to be offered,” the post on Twitter by a handle called Nishant Azad reads.

According to the statement by the Karnataka State Police, SP Divya was on rounds in Kollegal on August 5 to make arrangements for those affected by the recent floods. While returning from duty, she visited the Veeranjaneya Temple in Kollegal after devotees requested her to do so.

“On realizing that the new SP is from a different faith, the priest, after completing the puja rituals, gifted her a photo of Jesus Christ along with photos of hindu deities,” the Karnataka State Police’s statement reads.

The police refuted allegations that SP Divya had forced the priest to perform puja for the photograph of Jesus Christ. “She did not carry any photos on her person to the temple. The photos of the incident have been misinterpreted and are being circulated in social media with incorrect information,” the statement adds.

Speaking to TNM, SP Divya says that the fake post on social media may have been an attempt to malign her reputation. “This is done by some elements intending to make mischief. My husband is a Hindu and I am Christian. I had gone to the temple but did not force the priest to perform puja,” she added.

The priest of the temple also has issued a clarification in this regard through a video, which the police have uploaded on their website. “It was the day the puja happened at Ram Janmaboomi and we too had a puja here. We did perform puja for the photograph but nothing was forced. If this hurt the religious sentiments of anyone, I apologise,” the priest said.

The picture of Jesus Chirst was brought by another devotee, the police added.