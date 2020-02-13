Fahadh-Nazriya's 'Trance' to release on Feb 20 without cuts

The film had earlier been sent for CBFC certification but the Regional Censor Board advocated chopping down footage for 17 minutes.

Flix Mollywood

Trance, the upcoming Malayalam movie, stars Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya and it was supposed to open in cinemas on February 14 as a Valentine's Day special release. However, it has now been pushed to February 20.

The film was sent for CBFC certification but the Regional Censor Board advocated chopping down footage for 17 minutes. However, director Anwar Rasheed and his team did not agree. Following this, it was decided to send the film to the Revising Committee in Mumbai. The Revising Committee has now awarded the film U/A and it will be released without a single cut.

The film has been in the making for nearly two years now. Trance has been scripted by Vadakkan Vincent. Anwar Rasheed, besides directing the film, is also bankrolling it under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments.

The film stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role with Nazriya, Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod, Sreenath Bhasi and Alphonse Puthran in the star cast. The film will feature Fahadh as a motivational speaker. Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty is taking care of the sound design and Amal Neerad is the cinematographer.

While Jackson Vijayan, brother of Rex Vijayan has composed music for this film, actor Vinayakan has composed one soundtrack, which has been penned by Vinayak Sasikumar. And the interesting part is that Soubin Shahir has rendered this intro song composed by Vinayakan. It may be noted here that Soubin Shahir is doing the playback singing for a feature film for the first time in his career.

The filmmakers have been keeping every detail about Trance under the wraps, so to know more, we have to wait until its release. It may be noted here that the first look poster of the film, released a while ago, created the right impact by putting the suspense factor in place.