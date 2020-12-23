Fahadh Faasil's 'Malik' release date announced

The actor reportedly shed close to 20 kilos for his role as Sulaiman Malik.

Flix MOLLYWOOD

The makers of Fahadh Faasil's upcoming Malayalam film Malik have announced that the film will be releasing on May 13, 2021, on the eve of Eid. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Malik have Fahadh Faasil playing the younger version of the character Sulaiman Malik. Reportedly, the actor had to lose 20 kilos for the role. The makers of Malik had released a working still from the set earlier this year, when fans saw the actor’s transformation for the first time.

According to reports, Malik is based on a true story and it covers different time periods starting from the 1960s. It is said to be a film set in the coastal region where the minority communities are under threat of dislocation, and the hero is responsible for starting a rebellion movement. In an interview with the Times of India, the director was quoted as saying, “He [Fahadh] shed close to 20 kilos to play those portions. The other challenge was that we didn’t shoot the portions chronologically. We shot the entire thing in reverse; we started with the elder portions and then went to the younger. I think it was difficult for all the actors involved.”

The technical crew of Malik includes Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, Sushin Shyam for music, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing and Santosh Raman for production designing. The supporting cast of this film comprise Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Forrt, Indrans, Sudhi Koppa, Chandhunath, and Jalaja. The shooting of Malik happened in several places in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala as well as in Lakshadweep.



While Malik is waiting for a theatrical release, Fahadh has completed shooting for his upcoming Joji. According to reports, the story is inspired by the classical play Macbeth penned by William Shakespeare. Interestingly, Fahadh Faasil will be teaming with the Maheshinte Prathikaaram team – director Dileesh Pothen and scriptwriter Syam Pushkaran -- for Joji.



Fahadh also has the film Paattu with director Alphonse Putheran, which will have the actor teaming up with Nayanthara for the first time. The film will be produced by Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony of UGM Entertainments. Alphonse will also be composing music for Paattu – which means song. Alphonse Putheran is also editing the film, apart from writing and directing it.



Fahadh's next in the pipeline is titled Malayankunju. To be directed by Sajimon Prabhakaran, the film will go on the floors in late January or early February. Mahesh Narayanan is scripting the film.

(Content provided by Digital Native)