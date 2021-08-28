Fahadh Faasil's intense first look as cop in Pushpa revealed

Fahadh will play the antagonist Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, an IPS officer who will lock horns with Allu Arjunâ€™s Pushpa in the film.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of the multilingual movie Pushpa have revealed the first look of the anatgonist of the movie played by popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. Pushpa has Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead roles in the movie, which is being directed by Sukumar. Sukumar is known for his previous hit movies such as Rangasthalam and Arya, among others.

Fahadh Faasil is playing the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, an IPS officer who would be locking horns with Pushpa. Fahadhâ€™s character was presented with a shaved head, with a scar on the left side and a ferocious and sharp look on his face. Revealing the first look of the Fahadhâ€™s character in Pushpa, the makers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers tweeted saying, "Meet the #VillainOfPushpa. The most talented #FahadhFaasil turns into menacing BHANWAR SINGH SHEKHAWAT (IPS) to lock horns with our #PushpaRaj." Mythri Movie Makers has many successful films in its basket, including Srimanthudu, Rangasthalam and Janatha Garage, among others.

Earlier, the Pushpa team also released the first look teaser of the movie, where Allu Arjun was presented in a rugged look playing the role of Pushpa Raj, a lorry driver. Pushpa, which deals with red sandalwood smuggling, will be releasing in two parts.

The first song from the film, Daakko Daakko Meka, which was released two weeks ago has also gained over 29 million views for the Telugu version. The song was released in all the five languages that the movie is releasingâ€” Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. One of the top music composers in Tollywood, Devi Sri Prasad, is composing music for the movie, and the intense background score has received a good response so far.

The first part of the movie, Pushpa: The Rise is aiming for release on the occasion of Christmas, December 2021.

Watch Pushpa movie teaser video here :