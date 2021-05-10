Fahadh Faasil to Tamannaah, actors wish their moms on Mother’s Day

From Mahesh Babu and Chiranjeevi to Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari, the actors shared photos taken with their mothers and expressed their love.

Flix Entertainment

On May 9, Mother’s Day, several south Indian celebrities shared photos with their respective mothers to celebrate the day. From Mahesh Babu and Fahadh Faasil to Tamannaah and Aditi Rao Hydari, many stars were seen sharing photographs and messages on social media.

Here’s a photo collage that actor Mahesh Babu shared of him with his mother. He also posted a photo of his wife, actor and model, Namrata Shirodkar along with their children Gautam Krishna Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni. “Celebrating the selfless. Happy mother's day to mine and all the incredible mothers out there!” the Telugu star wrote.

Actor Varun Tej shared a photo taken with his mother Padmaja Konidela and sister actor Niharika Konidela. Niharika, in addition to being an actor, also produces films under her banner Pink Elephant Pictures. “You’re the best amma! Love you!” Varun wrote.

Actor Fahadh Faasil who was recently seen in films such as Joji and Irul shared a photograph taken with his mother Rozina. Also seen in the photo was Fahadh's wife, actor Nazriya Nazim. Dressed in a blueish-grey kurta, Fahadh is seen embracing his mother and his wife in the photograph.

Actor Nazriya, on the other hand, shared a black and white screenshot photo of her family, perhaps taken during one of her wedding events. “To all mothers.. For everything u do,” she wrote.

Actor Chiranjeevi shared an adorable video edit consisting of photos taken with his mother.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photo in which he’s seen hugging his mother, veteran actor Mallika Sukumaran. Mallika was recently seen in the 2019 film Thrissur Pooram.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari shared a throwback photo in which she’s seen reading something along with her mother, Hindustani music exponent Vidya Rao.

Actor Tamannaah whose movie November Story is waiting for release, shared a photo in which she’s seen cuddling with her mother. “Nothing better than your cuddles mommy,” accompanied her caption.

Actors Nikki Galrani, Sayyeshaa, Allu Sirish, Ravi Teja, Rakul Preet, and Tovino Thomas among others shared photos with their mothers as well.

Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan shared photos of their respective mothers.

Actor Nakul who became a father recently shared a photograph of his wife Sruti Nakul and daughter Akira Sruti Betarbet. Writing that it was Sruti’s first Mother’s Day, Nakul was all praises for Sruti, calling her a “ true warrior Goddess”.