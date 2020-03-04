Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Malik’ release date confirmed

The director also revealed that Malik is based on some real-life incidents.

Director Mahesh Narayanan has revealed that his upcoming film, Malik will hit the marquee on April 12 to coincide with Vishu. In an interview with the Times of India, the director spoke about his film and was quoted as saying, “At its core, Malik is a political thriller. The story is relevant because, in Kerala, there has been an increase in land acquisition cases, especially in sensitive coastal areas. This film revolves around a place where there was a resistance against this constant threat of displacement of a minority community and a person who was responsible for making his people rise up.”

The director also revealed that Malik is based on some real-life incidents. Not wanting to reveal anything further, he added that the audiences who faced the issue will understand the film better.

Reports are that Malik will cover different time periods starting from the 1960s. It is said to be a film set in the coastal region where the minorities are under threat to be dislocated and the hero is responsible for starting a rebellion movement. The film’s main lead Fahadh Faasil will be seen sporting four different looks for the film and his character is traced out from 20 years to 57 years, we hear.

The technical crew of Malik includes Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, Sushin Shyam for music, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing, and Santosh Raman for production designing.

The supporting cast of this film comprises Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Forrt, Indrans, Sudhi Koppa, Chandhunath, and Jalaja. The shooting of this film happened in several places in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and in Lakshadweep.

It is worth mentioning that Mahesh Narayanan’s directorial debut was Take Off which had Fahadh Faasil in the lead role as well.

