Fahadh Faasil’s Malayankunju to release on OTT

The film is helmed by Sajimon Prabhakar and written by director Mahesh Narayanan.

Flix Mollywood

Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video announced on Monday, August 8 that Fahadh Faasil’s recently released Malayalam film Malayankunju will stream on the platform from August 11. Helmed by director Sajimon Prabhakar, the film marked composer AR Rahman’s comeback to Malayalam cinema after 30 years. Sharing the announcement with fans, Amazon Prime Video tweeted on Monday, “This survival thriller will have you feeling like this in no time! #MalayankunjuOnPrime, Aug 11.”

The film, which has a script by filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, tells the emotional story of survival of a man who gets trapped in a landslide. Malayankunju follows the journey of Anikuttan (Fahadh), who is an ill-tempered electronics technician leading a quiet life with his mother. His daily routine is disrupted when his next door neighbour’s newborn baby stirs up undesirable memories from his past. A person with many shades, Anikuttan’s connection with the baby and his struggle to survive under the rubble of an intense landslide forms the crux of the narrative.

Speaking about the film in a press statement on Monday, Fahadh Faasil shared, “Malayankunju is one of the toughest films that I have shot so far. The second half of the film is set 40 feet underground, so we had to create a set where we had to crouch and crawl. Malayalam cinema hasn’t seen a film like this in recent times and I’m glad that the audiences and critics have appreciated our efforts.”

Speaking further about his OTT releases, Fahadh said, “Our industry has been loved by a global audience and we are excited for my fourth collaboration with Prime Video after CU Soon, Joji and Malik. I look forward to Malayankunju reaching out to a vast audience through this streaming platform and can’t wait to hear from a new set of audience.”

Filmmaker Sajimon Prabhakar said in a statement, “Malayankunju is a riveting story and Fahadh is just brilliant in it. The film follows the journey of a man and how he gets impacted when nature meddles with his life. The primary challenge for the crew was to create a set that would emulate subterranean space and the team worked day and night to create a 40-foot set in a way that only allowed space for one person to move around, combined with an actual location to make it look seamless. Despite the tough circumstances, Fahadh gave a wonderful performance which has been applauded by cinephiles. Now we are looking forward to understanding how audiences worldwide react to this gripping thriller.”

