Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Irul’ to release on Netflix

‘Irul’ stars actors Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran in lead roles.

Flix Mollywood

Netflix India took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that popular Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil’s Irul wil l be premiering on Netflix on April 2. Sharing the news with fans, the tweet from the OTT platform’s official Twitter handle read, "Dramatic music, Fahadh Faasil and a whole lot of mystery: Irul has everything we love… and more! Arriving on April 2nd.”

The trailer of the movie was also shared by Netflix India along with the release date. The trailer is filled with eerie yet intriguing visuals that set the tone for a crime- thriller flick. From the trailer, one gets the impression that the plot revolves around three characters, Soubin, who appears to be a novelist, Fahadh, who might be the murderer and Darshana, the victim. While answering questions about his novel in the one minute and 46 seconds long trailer, Soubin reveals the book is based on a criminal, who killed five people and the motive was to seek vengeance against women. The intense yet intriguing trailer also has its share of action- sequences, drama and suspense in store.

Watch the trailer of ‘Irul’ here:

Irul stars Fahadh in the lead along with Soubin Shahir, who was Fahadh’s co-star in popular movie Kumbalangi Nights and Darshana Rajendran. Fahadh teamed up with Darshana for 2020 Malayalam movie C U Soon.

Irul is directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin. Jomon T John, Shameer’s Plan J Studio and Anto Joseph have teamed up to produce Irul. Jomon T John is also on board as the director of photography while Shameer Muhammed will be taking care of the editing.

Earlier, actor Fahadh Faasil took to Facebook on Wednesday to share a little sneak peek about the venture in the form of a riddle. The riddle reads, “A person was found dead on a misty field. The only evidence found is a set of footprints between two lines. Who is the police after?"