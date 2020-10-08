Fahadh Faasil, Mahesh Narayan donate Rs 10 lakh from 'C U Soon' profits to FEFKA

The movie, which released on Amazon Prime Video, stars Fahadh, Darshana Rajendran and Roshan Mathew.

Flix Mollywood

The team of the latest Malayalam release C U Soon recently donated Rs 10 lakh from the profit of the movie to the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) in order to support members who are in distress due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Actor Fahadh Faasil, who is the co-producer and one of the actors in the movie, handed over the money to B Unnikrishnan, General Secretary of FEFKA, along with director Mahesh Narayan.

The movie, which had an OTT (Over-the-Top) release in September, is co-produced by actor Nazriya Nazim. FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan recently shared the photo of Fahadh Faasil and Manesh Narayan, the director of the film, handing over the cheque to him.

Sharing the photo, Unnikrishnan stated that Fahadh and Mahesh have set an example by helping their colleagues in the industry. Unnikrishnan also expressed his gratitude, love and comradeship to the duo. “They have shown love and solidarity with colleagues in the film industry in these times of survival,” he said.

In an interview with TNM, Mahesh had revealed that C U Soon was made to ensure the employment of at least 50 members from the Malayalam film industry during a difficult time.

C U Soon streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is an experimental thriller directed by Mahesh Narayan. The movie is a first of its kind in Malayalam, where the whole story is told through screens. The story primarily revolves around the characters played by Fahadh Faasil, Darshana Rajendran and Roshan Mathew.

Mahesh received critical acclaim for pulling off the new form successfully. C U Soon was shot after the Kerala government permitted some relaxations for shooting in the COVID-19 induced lockdown. A section of producers in the Malayalam film industry objected when the shooting of the movie began because of concerns regarding the theatrical release line-up. However, the issue was resolved after the team assured them that the film was only for an OTT platform. The whole movie was shot using an iPhone.

C U Soon is the third collaboration of Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayan. Earlier they had worked together in Take Off (2017), which was a massive hit and won international acclaim. Malik, which was meant to be their second release, had to be postponed due to the lockdown.

