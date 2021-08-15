Fahadh Faasil and Manju Warrier unveil title poster of Vidhu Vincent's ‘Viral Sebi’

Filmmaker Vidhu Vincent made her directorial debut with the Malayalam film ‘Manhole’, for which she bagged the Kerala State Film Award for Best Director.

Flix Tollywood

Fahadh Faasil unveiled the title poster of the upcoming Malayalam movie Viral Sebi, which is directed by Vidhu Vincent. “Unveiling the poster of Viral Sebi Directed By Vidhu Vincent, Produced by Badusha Productions! Best wishes to the entire team,” Fahadh wrote on August 14. The movie is produced by Badusha and Manju Badusha under the banner of Badusha Productions. The screenplay for Viral Sebi is by Sajitha Madathil and Anand Haridas.

The poster was also shared by Manju Warrier. The actor wrote: “Good luck dearest Vidhu Vincent, Sajitha Chechi, Badusha and the entire team!” Details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed by the makers. Filmmaker Vidhu Vincent, who is directing the movie, is also a journalist, writer and theatre activist, and made her directorial debut with the Malayalam film Manhole. She bagged the Kerala State Film Award for Best Director for the film. In the year 2020, she directed the short film Singers of Liberation and the documentary film The Rebirth of a River.

Actor Fahadh Faasil has had a number of Over-the-top (OTT) releases in the past year and is currently working on several projects. He was recently seen in CU Soon fame director Mahesh Narayanan’s political thriller Malik, which was released on Amazon Prime Video. The movie starred The Great Indian Kitchen actor Nimisha Sajayan opposite Fahadh.

The Malayalam actor is also all set to make his Tollywood debut in the much-anticipated Telugu movie Pushpa. The film stars actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Fahadh has reportedly been roped in to play the role of the antagonist.

Fahadh has also teamed up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the upcoming Tamil movie Vikram. The movie also stars actors Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The movie marks the first collaboration between the three leading south Indian actors.

Meanwhile, actor Manju Warrier, who was last seen in Chathur Mukham, is currently working on upcoming projects such as Marakkar and Jack and Jill, among others.