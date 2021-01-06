Fahadh Faasil in Akhil Sathyanâ€™s directorial debut

Akhil, son of veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, is making his debut with â€˜Pachuvum Athbhuthavilakkumâ€™.

Veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikadâ€™s son Anoop Sathyan made his directorial debut with Varane Avashyamund last year and now his other son, Akhil Sathyan, has announced his directorial debut. Akhil has been working as an associate director to his dad for the past few years and has learned the ropes of the trade, we hear. His debut project is titled Pachuvum Athbhuthavilakkum and features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

Akhil is also writing the screenplay and editing the film as well. Sethu Mannarkkad is producing the film under the banner Full Moon Cinema. The rest of the technical crew includes Sharan Velayudhan for cinematography, Justin Prabhakaran for music composition, Rajeevan for production designing, and Uthara Menon for designing the costumes. To be shot extensively in Ernakulam and Goa, Pachuvum Athbhuthavilakkum is expected to hit the marquee this year.

Akhilâ€™s brother Anoopâ€™s debut directorial Varane Avashyamund, released in February last year, turned out to be a blockbuster hit. The film had Suresh Gopi, Shobana and Shobana in important roles. Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan played key roles in it with ace cinematographer and director Santosh Sivanâ€™s son Sarvajit making his acting debut. The film was produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films.

Sathyan Anthikadâ€™s last film to release, Njan Prakashan, too had Fahadh in the lead. The actor, whose last film C U Soon was released online, has a big budget film Malik waiting for an Eid release this year. Both films have been directed by Mahesh Narayanan, noted editor who turned filmmaker with Take Off in 2018.

Fahadh also has a few other films in pipeline, including Joji, for which he is teaming up with the Maheshinte Prathikaaram team, with Dileesh Pothen directing the film and Syam Pushkaran writing it. The technical crew of Joji includes Shyju Khalid for cinematography and Justin Varghese for composing the tunes. Besides Joji, Fahadh also has Irul, directed by Nasif Yousuf Izzudin, and Paattu, directed by Alphonse Puthren, in his kitty.

