Fahadh and Nivinâ€™s films to clash this Eid

Fahadh Faasilâ€™s â€˜Malikâ€™ and Nivin Paulyâ€™s â€˜Thuramukhamâ€™ are both releasing on May 13.

This Eid, Fahadh Faasil and Nivin Pauly will both have releases of much anticipated films â€“ Malik and Thuramukham respectively.

Malik starring Fahadh Faasil and directed by Mahesh Narayanan was supposed to have its theatrical release in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently it was announced that the film is slated to have a theatrical release on May 13 as an Eid special release. Now Nivin Pauly starrer Thuramukham will also be hitting the screens on May 13 on the eve of Eid.

After the announcement that film theatres in the state may open on January 5 with 50% seating capacity, only the makers of Malik and Thuramukham have announced their release dates so far.

In Malik, Fahadh will play the character of Sulaiman Malik. He will reportedly appear in three different get-ups in the film, which is narrated through various time periods. Fahadh will be seen in an extravagant makeover. Earlier this year, the makers released a working still from the sets and fans have been in awe over the total transformation of its lead actor. Fahadh had to lose 20 kilos to play the younger version of the role Sulaiman Malik.

According to reports, the film is based on a true story and it covers different time periods starting from the 1960s. It is said to be a film set in the coastal region where the minorities are under threat to dislocate and the hero starts a rebellion movement. Malik is produced by Anto Joseph, under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company.

Nivin Pauly starrer Thuramukham is directed by cinematographer-filmmaker Rajeev Ravi. The shooting of the film was wrapped up early last year. The first look poster of the film featured its lead actor Nivin Pauly and gave a glimpse of what the story is all about â€“ the Chappa system. The film has Nivin Pauly and Nimisha Sajayan playing the lead roles. It also has Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Joju George, in the cast. The film is based on the popular play of the same name, which was written by KM Chidambaram. Scripted by Gopan Chidambaram, son of KM Chidambaram, the film is about the famous protests against the â€˜chappaâ€™ system that was practiced in the Cochin harbor during the 1950s. Thuramukham is produced by Sukumar Thekkepat under the banner Thekkepat Films.

