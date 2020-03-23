Fahadh - Akhil Sathyan’s film to have three female leads

Akhil Sathyan makes his debut as a director with this film.

Flix Mollywood

Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik has been completed and will most likely release next month depending on the pandemic situation. Fahadh Faasil has now moved on to his next film which is to be directed by Akhil Sathyan. The upcoming film will go on the floors once things settle down, say sources. In the meantime, Fahadh will be gaining the weight which he shed for his role in Malik.

Reports are in that he will be playing a Mumbai-based Malayali youth in the Akhil Sathyan directorial. Sources in the know say that, Viji Venkatesh, Dhwanu Rajesh, and Anjana Jayaprakash have been roped in to play the female leads in this flick.

Of the three, Viji Venkatesh is a popular author while Anjana Jayaprakash played a role in the Tamil-English web series Queen. Teenager Dhwani Rajesh, who played a role in director Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds will be seen in an important role as well.

The technical crew of this yet to be titled film includes Sharan Velayudhan to wield the camera and Justin Varghese to compose the tunes. Director Akhil Sathyan will be taking care of the editing as well. Sethu Mannarkad will be bankrolling the film under his banner Full Moon Cinema.

While the prep work for this project is on, Fahadh is awaiting the release of Malik. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Malik has Fahadh in the title role. The technical crew of Malik includes Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, Sushin Shyam for music, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing and Santosh Raman for production designing. The supporting cast of this film comprises include Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Forrt, Indrans, Sudhi Koppa, Chandhunath, and Jalaja. The shooting of this film was based in several places in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Some of the scenes were also shot in Lakshadweep.

