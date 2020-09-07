A fact-finding report compiled on the riots that broke out in eastern Bengaluru in August by 'Citizens for Democracy' was by a committee appointed by the state government, Tourism Minister CT Ravi said. "Fact finding committee appointed by State Government in the Bengaluru Riots case has submitted its report. It was a pre-planned attack having no connection with the alleged Facebook post," said CT Ravi in a tweet.

Fact finding committee appointed by State Government in the Bengaluru Riots case has submitted its report. It was a pre-planned attack having no connection with the alleged Facebook post. Every RIOTER who planned & executed this attack will be punished. No one will be spared.

The report was released on September 4 by 'Citizens for Democracy', a collective that included former IAS and IFS officers. It did not specify that it was a government-appointed committee. Multiple news reports published on the findings of the report did not mention that the fact-finding committee was appointed by the state government and instead said that it was an independent civil society group.

'Citizens for Democracy' claimed that it is a platform of responsible citizens committed to democratic values, safety and security of the citizens of India. The fact finding panel was headed by retired District Judge Srikanth D Babaladi, and had retired IAS officer Madan Gopal, retired IFS officer R Raju among others which include retired bureaucrats, journalists, advocates, professors and social workers.

The address of the collective - No. 106, 5th main, Chamarajpete, Bengaluru - mentioned in the report is listed as the address of the office of the Kannada magazine Vikrama Weekly, a publication of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In its report, 'Citizens for Democracy' found that the recent riots in Bengaluru were "pre-planned and organised" and it was "undoubtedly communally motivated". It said the mob during the riots on August 11 night had specifically targeted certain prominent Hindus in the area, and the entire incident qualifies to be a "riot against the state" with the motive of "reducing the faith of common people in the state".

The report by the collective said that the riots were motivated by communal tensions and likened it to riots in New Delhi and in Malmo, Sweden where riots occurred in earlier this month reportedly after a copy of the Quran was burned by members of the far-right Danish party Stram Kurs (Hard Line).

"Despite attempts being made to project the same as political rivalry, it was undoubtedly communally motivated. The panel is of the opinion that based on the kind of houses and people targeted, the motive of the riots could also be fear mongering so as to change the demography and turn the area into a Muslim majority one," the report said. It was also of the view that SDPI and PFI were involved in planning and execution of this incident.