Fact check: Viral video of Yediyurappa announcing COVID-19 restrictions is from 2020

In the video, Yediyurappa says that malls, night clubs, pubs and cinema theatres in the state will remain closed for a week.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

A video from March last year showing Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announcing restrictions in the state for one week was shared widely on social media on Wednesday. In the video, Yediyurappa says that malls, night clubs, pubs and cinema theatres in the state will remain closed for a week. But the video is from March 13, 2020 when Yediyurappa announced restrictions in the state due to the outbreak of coronavirus cases and not a new video.

In the viral video, Yediyurappa references the death of a man from Kalaburagi and says he was in contact with 46 people. This is also consistent with the announcement made by Yediyurappa in March 2020 following the first death of a COVID-19 patient in the country in Kalaburagi district.

In the video by NewsFirst Kannada channel, B Sriramulu, the then Health Minister is also seen sitting alongside Yediyurappa. He is no longer the Health Minister in the state.

This is going around on WhatsApp. Old video circulated to claim Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has announced restrictions on pubs, hotels in state. This presser was in March 2020, easily identified since BSY talks about the Kalaburagi man - 1st death of COVID-19 patient in India. pic.twitter.com/YNhaea8y8o March 17, 2021

Currently, there are no restrictions on the functioning of malls, night clubs, pubs and cinema theatres in the state. The Karnataka government has mandated a negative COVID-19 test certificate for travellers from Maharashtra and Kerala. In addition, the state health department is intensifying contact tracing measures after a surge of COVID-19 cases was reported in the state this month. On Tuesday, the state reported 1,135 cases, the first time the state has reported over 1,000 cases this year. Bengaluru reported 710 cases and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified six containment zones.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called for strict enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols in the state fearing another wave of the pandemic.

"The state COVID-19 technical committee experts urged stringent enforcement of COVID norms in public places to contain positive cases, which have been rising of late," Yediyurappa told reporters after a review meeting of the situation in the state.

The state government has also said it would launch a slew of advertisements to create awareness on following protocol and increase the vaccination drive to contain the spread of the disease.