Fact check: Shah Rukh Khan’s old photo morphed so his T-shirt says ‘Vote for MIM’

The fake image is being shared on social media with the false claim that Shah Rukh Khan was promoting the AIMIM party led by Asaduddin Owaisi .

news Fact Check

Several social media users have shared an image of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan wearing a T-shirt with the text ‘Vote for MIM’ and a logo of a kite. MIM is the abbreviation for All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeenn, a Hyderabad-based political party led by the Owaisi brothers – Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The image has a Hindi caption that reads, “Shah Rukh Khan has no issues promoting Owaisi who spoke about killing 100 crore Hindus in 15 minutes. But just 2-4 instances in support of Hindus and he started seeing this as intolerance in India. Wow Shah Rukh Khan, wow! Such is your religious impartiality.”

This image is widely shared on Facebook.

Alt News has received several requests to fact-check this claim on our official mobile application (iOS and Android).

MORPHED IMAGE

In 2012, Akbaruddin Owaisi was taken to court over a statement where he said that Muslims would need just 15 minutes without the police to show 100 crore Hindus who is more powerful.

However, there are no reports of Shah Rukh Khan coming out in support of AIMIM.

The viral image is a morphed version of a 2009 photo of Khan. As per the caption on Getty Images, the image was clicked by India Today Group’s Yogen Shah while Khan was visiting Akshay Kumar in Mumbai on the sets of the Bollywood film “Blue”. Khan is sporting a plain white T-shirt.

The following image shows the comparison of the morphed image and the original image.

To sum it up, a morphed image of Shah Rukh Khan was shared with the false claim that he wore a T-shirt that said “vote for MIM”.

(This article has been republished from AltNews with permission. You can read the original article here)