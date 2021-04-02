Fact check: No partial lockdown in Telangana, viral govt order is fake

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued a statement denying that any such order was issued by the state government.

news Fact check

The Telangana government on Thursday evening said that a purported Government Order (GO) which claimed that a partial lockdown was going to be implemented in the state was fake. The fake order had been widely shared on social media triggering off speculation and confusion. Following this, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued a statement denying that any such GO was issued.

"It has come to the notice of the government that an unsigned document claiming to be a GO issued on April 1, 2021 providing for closure of shops and commercial establishments etc. is circulating on social media. It is hereby clarified that the above said document is fake. No such order has been issued by the Government of Telangana," he said.

The Office of Chief Secretary also clarified the same on its official Twitter handle, saying, “It is clarified that the document is FAKE and NO such GO was issued by the Telangana government.” The Chief Secretary also clarified that a lockdown is not under consideration.

An unsigned document claiming to be a GO issued on 1st April providing for closure of shops and commercial establishments is circulating on social media. It is clarified that the document is FAKE and NO such GO was issued by the Telangana Government. pic.twitter.com/SbBJ2iONgD April 1, 2021

Telangana's Director, Digital Media, Konatham Dileep, said that some miscreants created a fake Government Order about a partial lockdown, and urged people not to forward or share the fake message. Action will be initiated on anyone who spreads such rumours, he said in a tweet.

The fake GO issued in the name of Somesh Kumar but without his signature, stated that all shops and commercial establishments including play zones would remain closed between 6 pm to 8 am till April 30. As the 'GO' sent people into a tizzy, the government immediately issued multiple statements clarifying that no such order was issued.

Hyderabad police and the Telangana State Police have also flagged the viral GO as "fake news" and as "false information", asking people to be careful of sharing such information. The GO went viral despite Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao categorically telling the Assembly on March 26 that no lockdown will be imposed in Telangana.

"No hasty decision will be taken in this regard, considering the adverse impact the pandemic had on everyone during the lockdown last year," he had said while advising people to strictly follow COVID-19 safety norms and avoid mass gatherings. The announcement comes at a time when both Hyderabad and Telangana are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, in line with other states in the country that are witnessing the same