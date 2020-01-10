Fact check: Communists did not attack a pro-CAA rally held by BJP-RSS in Kerala

A video which claims that 'communists' attacked a BJP-RSS rally held in Kerala in support of CAA and NRC is going viral on social media.

news Fact check

A video of a group of bikers attacked by a mob is circulating on social media. It is being shared with the claim that a BJP-RSS rally, in support of CAA and NRC, was attacked by “communists” in Kerala. The tweet has garnered close to 500 retweets.

This is how Communists in Kerala attacked peaceful #BJP & RSS bike rally in support of #CAA & NRC.



Trying to disguise as nationalists in the garb of National Anthem or Tricolor, Leftists can't hide their hideous face for too long



#WorldBiggestBikeRally #LEFTISTS_ARE_CANCER pic.twitter.com/vlz1jh1kcG — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) January 9, 2020

Another Facebook user posted the video on January 9, 2020, with an identical claim.

One Nishant Varma – ReVolter (@varnishant) whose Twitter bio says, “I Pledge Not to Submit any papers for #CAB or #NRC, #कागज_नहीं_दिखाएंगे“, also shared the video. He wrote, “MOST AMAZING VIDEO #Kerala RSS & #BJP Bike rally #CAASupport. See what happened next, U wont Believe #DeepikaPaducone“

Fact-Check

With a keyword search on Twitter, Alt News found that it’s a year-old video from Kerala. On January 9, 2019, Twitter user Sanjeevani posted the video with the message, “Here’s how Kerala welcomed RSS bike rally today! Location: Edappal, Malappuram”.

Furthermore, we found that the same video was published by The Times of India on January 3, 2019. A group of people attacked a bike rally taken out in support of a strike called in the wake of Sabarimala verdict where the top court allowed the entry of menstruating women in the temple. The rally was held at Edappal in Malappuram district of Kerala. A dawn to dusk hartal was organized by Sabarimala Karma Samithi. According to a report by Kerala news website Manorama, Sabarimala Karma Samithi is a joint platform of Right-wing outfits and BJP, which oppose the entry of women in 10-50 age group into the temple.



Credit: Times of India

In conclusion, a year-old video of a rally of supporters of hartal against Sabarimala verdict attacked by a mob is shared as a recent video of “communists” attacking pro-CAA rally by BJP-RSS.

(This story was originally reported in Alt News by Jignesh Patel, and has been republished here with permission.)