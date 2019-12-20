Facebook plans to take on Google with its own operating system

Tech Shorts

Facebook is reportedly working on its own OS from scratch to power its hardware dreams.

In a bid to end dependency on Google's Android operating system, Facebook is now working to build its own OS from scratch to power its hardware dreams.

According to a report in The Information on Thursday, Facebook has given the task to build its own OS to Mark Lucovsky, the co-author of Microsoft's OS called Windows NT.

"We really want to make sure the next generation has space for us. We don't think we can trust the marketplace or competitors to ensure that's the case. And so, we're gonna do it ourselves," Facebook's Vice President of Hardware Andrew Bosworth was quoted as saying.

Facebook is already building AR/VR headsets like Oculus and has forayed into video calling devices like Portal that currently runs Android OS.

"In Burlingame, California..., construction is underway on a 770,000-square-foot new campus, with the capacity for about 4,000 employees, that will be devoted entirely to a burgeoning Facebook group making new hardware," the report mentioned.

The social media giant has teams working on its own custom silicon chips and a voice assistant powered by artificial intelligence.

As per a Vox report, around 2013, Facebook worked on a secret project codenamed Oxygen to help it distribute Android apps from outside the Google Play store if necessary

Huawei, on the other hand, is also building its own OS called 'HarmonyOS' which will arrive on its smartphones in 2020.

Wang Chenglu, President of Chinese conglomerate Huawei, has revealed that the company is all set to bring its custom-made operating system HarmonyOS to its smartphones range in 2020.

According to him, HarmonyOS that will be available globally will not replace Android as Huawei still treats Android as preferred OS by choice but things will start moving on this front next year.

"If we're still not allowed (by the US government) to access Google's Android service, we will consider using our own HarmonyOS. In fact, our OS is ready," Chenglu was quoted as saying in media reports.