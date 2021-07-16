Facebook Pay available on online shopping platforms in US starting with Shopify

The company said to start with businesses in the US who use participating platforms will be able to enable Facebook Pay as a payment option directly on their websites.

Atom Facebook

Facebook Pay is arriving on other online shopping platforms, starting with e-commerce platform Shopify, which will help businesses ensure a seamless checkout experience for their customers on their own websites said the company. Currently, the Facebook Pay system is available for users on its main platform, as well as on WhatsApp and Instagram.

"Starting this August, businesses in the US who use participating platforms will have the ability to enable Facebook Pay as a payment option directly on their websites, giving their customers the ability to speed through checkout without having to re-enter their payment information," the company said in a statement on Thursday, July 15.

"We're starting the rollout with Shopify merchants and expect to expand availability with more platforms and payment service providers over time," the social network added.

People already use Facebook Pay to send money, shop, donate and more, across Facebook apps and services.

The company said that Facebook Pay is designed to help businesses drive conversion higher by giving customers a low-friction and mobile-friendly way to pay online.

"Payment details are encrypted and securely stored, eliminating the need for businesses to manage customers' card or bank account numbers," it added.

"The card and bank account numbers that people provide will not be used to personalise their experience or inform the ads they see".

Shopify, in February, partnered with Facebook to bring its checkout and payment processing system -- Shop Pay -- to Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook, last month, rolled out the ability for Messenger users in the US to leverage QR codes and payment links when they want to send or request money with Facebook Pay, even if they're not connected on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Facebook-owned WhatsApp launched a Beta version of its new multi-device capability for the instant messaging platform, where people can soon use desktop or web experiences on up to four devices, even when their smartphones are dead, with the same end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart announced the rollout of a limited public beta test for WhatsApp's updated multi-device capability.

Currently, the Beta is available with a limited group of testers who are part of WhatsApp's Beta programme, and will be rolled out globally soon.