Support us

Many got creative on Twitter on Monday night, sharing hilarious memes about the outage just minutes after it occurred.

A picture of a phone displaying the Twitter homepagePexel | Solen Feyissa
news Social Media Tuesday, October 05, 2021 - 15:57
TNM Staff

Social media users around the world were in for a shock when the services of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram were disrupted for around six hours late on Monday, October 4 – the longest such disruption since 2019. Many were scrambling to figure out whether the problem lay with their internet connections, uninstalling and reinstalling the apps in a bid to make them work. But what major event can happen in the world which is not marked by a meme fest on Twitter? Many creative minds were on Twitter, the popular microblogging site that was still up and running, sharing hilarious memes about the outage on Monday night.

During the outage, Twitter reported record numbers in terms of site traffic when Facebook and Facebook-owned platforms crashed on Monday night. On DownDetector, which tracks website outages, over 10.6 million problem reports with WhatsApp were reported from users across the globe. Over 12,738 people reported problems while opening Instagram, while over 4,229 people said they were having issues with accessing Facebook on Down Detector.

From preaching Twitter supremacy to stories of people cursing their internet providers before realising the servers were down, not spending time on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook certainly tickled people’s creativity and meme-making abilities. Here’s a list of our favourite ones.

Conspiracy theories abound after the recent drug bust in Mumbai:

Without a host of social media options to choose from, people grew bored:

Squid Game fans didn’t miss an opportunity (Warning: Spoiler ahead!):

Meanwhile, Twitter said hello to all the people who were using it, and interestingly, WhatsApp and Instagram replied:

During the outage, people who tried to open WhatsApp were greeted with a pop-up message, “Error 5xx”, which means that a problem is likely to have occurred with the platform’s server. Earlier this year, WhatsApp and Instagram had suffered a major outage as well. On March 20, Facebook and all its services were down for about 45 minutes, after which they resumed. 

Topic tags,
Become a TNM Member for just Rs 999!
You can also support us with a one-time payment.
Rs 1500Rs 2500Rs 5000Custom