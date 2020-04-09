Facebook Gaming launches feature to let users create and organize virtual tournaments

Tournaments is the name of the new feature that Facebook has brought to its Facebook Gaming platform. It allows users to set up games and play them on the virtual field without being physically present. They have other video conferencing type supports like Houseparty which have found extensive use in the present times of lockdown with people confined to their homes and Facebook is also trying to bring in its own contribution to the scene.

The basic idea is virtual tournaments can be created and organized in a range of formats. These include the round robin types where you accumulate points and there is an elimination from the bottom up. There are also tournaments where you are eliminated in a knock-out format as it happens with the real-world games and tournaments. There are additional features like streaming the games and join the fundraising effort by Facebook and contribute the winnings in the games to the fund.

Experts say this attempt by Facebook may find many takers since there is hardly any other comparable service available now. Twitch Rivals does have a tournament feature, but it is for a different genre of sports usually played by pros. They may follow Facebook and launch a similar initiative.

Facebook Gaming appears to have already gained a lot of traction according to Streamlabs which has the tools to measure the live-streaming software and provide analysis. It says Facebook Gaming has seen a virtual doubling of the streaming hours after the COVID-19 lockdown came into effect.

The new feature Tournaments can bring some cheer to families living in different cities and countries and whatever games they would have played during the summer vacation get togethers can now be organized on the Facebook Gaming platform.