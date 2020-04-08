'F3' to not star Tammannah and Mehreen Pirzada?

'F3' is the sequel to 'F2: Fun and Frustration' which starred Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej in the lead roles opposite the two women.

Flix Tollywood

Director Anil Ravipudiâ€™s F2: Fun and Frustration was a mega-hit following which it was announced that there would be a sequel to it. Reports are that the director is busy penning the script for the sequel right now and will begin the process for pre-production soon after it is done.

Sources in the know say that the director intends to start the shooting in August this year and have the film released for Sankranthi next year. However, with the coronavirus pandemic, the schedules may undergo a change, though we have yet to receive any official word on it.

It is well known that Venkatesh and Varun Tej, who played the lead roles in F2, have been retained for the sequel as well and the director is in the process of roping in another actor to join the stars.

However, If the industry sources are anything to go by it appears that Mehreen Pirzada and Tammannah Bhatia, who played the female leads in the first film, will not be a part of the sequel. Reports are that director Anil Ravipudi is making an entirely different story and therefore it will require new lead pairs for the heroes. We also hear that veteran actor Vijayashanthi may be roped in for a role and the script is based on this role but this has not been confirmed yet.

Those in the supporting roles in F2 included Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Vennela Kishore, Prudhvi Raj, Subbaraju, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, and Brahmaji and it needs to be seen how many of them will make it to the sequel. Devi Sri Prasad had composed music for F2 and the songs were a massive hit. Sameer Reddy had cranked the camera and Bikkina Thammiraju was in charge of the editing. The film was made on a budget of Rs 30 crores and turned out to be a mega grosser with the figures reaching Rs 120 crores.